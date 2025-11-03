Fukuoka police: Bones found on high school grounds those of missing woman

FUKUOKA (TR) – Human bones found on the grounds of a high school in Minami Ward, Fukuoka City have been identified as those of a missing 83-year-old woman, police said, reports Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting (Nov. 1).

On October 30, a worker mowing the grass on the grounds of the high school in Oji found the bones, which included a skull and hip bones.

According to police, the bones have been identified as those of Junko Kikuchi, a resident of Minami Ward.

Kikuchi’s family, who lived with her, filed a missing person’s report with police in October of last year.

The results of autopsy revealed no visible trauma. The cause and time of death were unknown. Police are investigating the possibility that Kikuchi may have gotten lost, entered the high school grounds and died.