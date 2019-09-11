 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ex-trade ministry bureaucrat handed suspended term for drug use

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 11, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – A court here on Tuesday handed a former bureaucrat for the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) a suspended prison term for the importation and use of stimulant drugs, reports Kyodo News (Sept. 10).

At the Tokyo District Court, presiding judge Takaaki Miura said that the judgment — a three-year prison term, suspended for five years — handed to Tetsuya Nishida, 28, includes probation so that he is able to receive medical care for addiction.

“[The  defendant] stated that he was depressed at work, and that he sought a stronger effect while undergoing treatment, but that is not justification for the crime,” the judge said.

The prosecution had sought a term of three years and six months.

Tetsuya Nishida (Twitter)

According to the ruling, Nishida possessed 22 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, found in the pages of a fashion magazine that arrived by air mail at Narita International Airport from the U.S. on April 15.

Nishida, at the time a section manager in an automobile division at METI, later used the contraband at his residence in Adachi Ward 10 days later.

On May 31, METI dismissed Nishida from his post.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »