Saitama: Woman’s corpse found in irrigation ditch

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s corpse in an irrigation ditch in Fukuya City on Saturday, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Feb. 1).

At around 10:00 a.m., a 69-year-old male cleaning worker found the body lying face-down in the ditch, which is about 4 meters wide and about 2 meters deep.

According to the Yorii Police Station, the woman is believed to be in her 50s to 90s. Standing about 155 centimeters tall, she had a rotund physique.

Her body, which showed no signs of external wounds, was clothed in a plaid shirt, dark trousers, knitted gloves and black short boots, police said.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as a suicide or the result of an accident or foul play.