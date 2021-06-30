 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Python found on balcony in Hamamatsu

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 30, 2021

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police are holding custody of a python that was discovered at a residence in Hamamatsu City on Sunday, reports TV Shizuoka (June 29).

At around 11:00 p.m., a resident at an apartment in a complex in Minato Ward contacted police. “What appears to be a python is on our balcony,” the caller said.

Officers arriving at the scene found the roughly 1.5-meter-long reptile at the residence.

Police later sought an expert opinion to confirm that the brown and beige snake is indeed a python.

Police believe that the snake is a pet that escaped from its owner. However, nobody has come forward to claim the reptile.

