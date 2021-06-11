Missing man leaps to death from bridge in Hyogo after police stop

HYOGO (TR) – A 62-year-old missing man leaped to his death from a bridge in Aioi City on Thursday, police have revealed, reports the Kobe Shimbun (June 11).

At around 8:45 pm., the man exited his vehicle on the bridge after he was ordered to stop by officers in a patrol car.

As officers stood by, he leaped from deck, plunging 14 meters below. The man, who suffered injuries over his body, was later confirmed dead, police said.

At around noon that same day, the family of the man reported him missing after he left his residence in Aioi and failed to return.

Police are treating the case as a suicide.