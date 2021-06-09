Jogger finds corpse in futon near cemetery in Ibaraki

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a corpse was found along a road in Toride City on Wednesday, reports NHK (June 9)

At around 5:40 a.m., a male jogger, 66, alerted police after finding the body wrapped in a blanket near a cemetery in the Ina area.

According to police, the upper half of the body was bound with rope and the head covered with a towel.

The body is believed to be that of an adult. However, the gender is not known.

In addition to identifying the person, police are seeking the cause of death. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.