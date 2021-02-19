Ibaraki police: Officer commits suicide with gunshot to head

IBARAKI (TR) – A 29-year-old police officer is believed to have shot and killed himself inside a police station toilet in Ushiku City on Wednesday in an apparent suicide, reports NHK (Feb. 17).

At around 10:00 a.m., a colleague found the officer collapsed and bleeding from a single bullet hole to the head on the fifth floor of the Ushiku Police Station.

The officer was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

The officer’s service revolver was also found in the toilet. What is believed to be a suicide note was found in his locker.

The officer worked in an automobile division at the station.

“It is regrettable that a staff member plotted suicide with a pistol,” said commanding officer Kiyoshi Uchida. “The details are under investigation, but we will strive to prevent a recurrence.”