Hyogo: Woman’s corpse found in river in Himeji

HYOGO (TR) – The corpse of a woman was found in a river in Himeji City on Thursday, local authorities have revealed, reports the Kobe Shimbun (April 15).

At around 7:00 a.m., a man working in the Suka are of Shikama Ward found the body of the woman floating face-up in the Noda River.

According to the Himeji branch of the Japan Coast Guard, which has jurisdiction over the area, the woman is believed to be in her 60s or 70s. With short black hair, she stood about 155 centimeters tall.

The body was clothed in a green jacket and black pants. She was also wearing a hearing aid. Her body showed no signs of external wounds, the branch said.

In addition to confirming the identity of the woman, the branch is seeking the cause of death.