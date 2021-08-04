Boy, 13, hit and killed by train in Yokosuka; suicide suspected

KANAGAWA (TR) – A middle school boy was hit and killed by a train in Yokosuka City on Monday. Police are treating the case as a suicide, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 3).

At around 7:05 p.m., the boy, 13, leaped from a platform at Keikyu-Taura Station and into the path of an oncoming Keikyu Main Line train.

The boy, a second-year student, suffered severe injuries over his body. He was confirmed dead at the scene, the Taura Police Station said.

Police also said that the driver of the train and other commuters on the platform saw the boy jump in front of the train.

According to operator Keikyu Corporation, the incident suspended service on the line for nearly two hours, inconveniencing about 16,000 commuters.