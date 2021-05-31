2 women plunge to their deaths from building near Tokyo Station

TOKYO (TR) – Two women plunged to their deaths from a building in Chuo Ward on Sunday, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 30).

At around 7:15 a.m., a company employee telephoned police. “There is a person collapsed

According to the Chuo Police Station, the women were found bleeding from wounds to their heads on a road at the corner of a building in the Yaesu area, about 400 meters from JR Tokyo Station.

There were no signs that the women, believed to be in their 20s, had undergone a struggle, and they were not wearing shoes,

Though no suicide note was found, the evidence at the scene suggests that the women leaped from the building, police said.

Police are now working to confirm the identities of the women.