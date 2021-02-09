Aichi: Woman’s corpse found in lake

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s corpse in a lake in Toyokawa City last week, reports the Chunichi Shimbun (Feb. 4).

At around 6:55 a.m. on February 4, a man out for a walk reported finding the body floating face-up near a bridge in the lake, located in the Mikawa Seaside Park.

According to the Toyokawa Police Station, the woman is believed to be in her 30s.

The body of the woman showed no signs of external wounds. As well, her clothes had not been disturbed, police said.