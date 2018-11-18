 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Akita: Possible North Korean vessel found off coast

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 18, 2018

AKITA (TR) – Japan Coast Guard officials believe an unmanned wooden boat found washed ashore in Oga City on Saturday possibly originated from North Korea, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 18).

At around 4:20 p.m., a person in a car spotted the craft — measuring 8.5 meters in length — drifting off shore. No persons were found in the area.

According to the officials, hangul writing, which is the script of the Korean language, was found on the vessel.

in Oga City
A boat possibly from North Korea was found washed ashore in Oga City on Saturday (Twitter)

Water currents and winds regularly send ships whose engines have become disabled to the northern coasts of Japan.

Last week, the government of Japan said that 89 such vessels washed shore in northern Japan through November 9, a figure that is on pace to exceed that for 2017.

Published in International, Japan, News and North Korea

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from InternationalMore posts in International »