Husband of ex-Morning Musume idol Maki Goto sues her boyfriend

TOKYO (TR) – In 1999, all-girl idol group Morning Musume topped the Oricon singles chart for three straight weeks with “Love Machine.”

Twenty years later, Maki Goto, a 33-year-old former member of the group, appears to be taking the song’s title to heart, reports weekly tabloid Shukan Bunshun (Mar. 21).

According to the magazine, which hits newsstands on Thursday, Goto’s husband of five years has lodged a complaint in court seeking 3.3 million yen in compensation from her boyfriend for her unfaithfulness.

Court documents obtained from the magazine indicate that Goto and her lover, 28, who is single, traveled together by taxi to an outlet of chain APA Hotel by taxi to engage in sexual relations on two occasions.

Second time around

Goto had previously been in a relationship with her current lover. They reunited via the internet last year. Her husband flew into a rage after he learned that they were communicating via the smartphone application Line.

Goto’s boyfriend claims that her husband inflicted domestic violence upon her. “Since [their] marriage had already collapsed, [I do not] acknowledge an infringement upon his rights [which is a requisite for compensation for damages],” he said.

In Japan, the spouse of an unfaithful partner can claim adultery in seeking compensation from both their partner and their lover in court whether a divorce takes place or not.

The trial is ongoing. A reporter for the magazine approached Goto and her husband after they exited a massage parlor in the capital on Monday. “I don’t know anything,” he reportedly said.

Goto’s agency told the magazine that it is “a fact” that the trial exists but declined to comment further. Her boyfriend was not at home when a reporter visited his residence.

Goto left Morning Musume in 2002. The following year, she released her debut solo album “Makking Gold 1,” which reached the number-four spot on the Oricon album chart.

In 2014, Goto and her husband got married. She gave birth to a daughter in 2015. Two years after that, she had a son.