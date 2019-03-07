 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Car driven by actress Yu Aoi hits taxi in Shibuya

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 7, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – A passenger vehicle driven by actress Yu Aoi crashed into a taxi in Shibuya Ward earlier this week, police revealed on Thursday, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 7).

At around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aoi, 33, rear-ended the taxi on a road in the Hiroo area of the ward.

Aoi, the driver of the taxi and a passenger were not injured in the accident, police said.

Yu Aoi
Yu Aoi (Twitter)

Though police suspect Aoi was not watching where she was going, the cause of the accident is under investigation.

In 2005, Aoi made her film debut as a lead actress in “Letters from Kanai Nirai.” She was named Best Actress by Kinema Junpo and the Japan Academy for her role as Towako in “Birds Without Names” in 2017.

Published in Entertainment, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »