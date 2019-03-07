Car driven by actress Yu Aoi hits taxi in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – A passenger vehicle driven by actress Yu Aoi crashed into a taxi in Shibuya Ward earlier this week, police revealed on Thursday, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 7).

At around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aoi, 33, rear-ended the taxi on a road in the Hiroo area of the ward.

Aoi, the driver of the taxi and a passenger were not injured in the accident, police said.

Though police suspect Aoi was not watching where she was going, the cause of the accident is under investigation.

In 2005, Aoi made her film debut as a lead actress in “Letters from Kanai Nirai.” She was named Best Actress by Kinema Junpo and the Japan Academy for her role as Towako in “Birds Without Names” in 2017.