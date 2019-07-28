Yokohama kindergarten dismisses teacher after abuse of 9 pupils emerges

KANAGAWA (TR) – A kindergarten in Yokohama City on Saturday announced the dismissal of a male teacher after the emergence evidence that he assaulted nine pupils, reports TBS News (July 28).

On July 11, a parent of a pupil at the Nagatsuta school of the Yokohama Buddy Sports Kindergarten, located in Midori Ward, lodged a complaint, saying that their child was hit by the teacher.

An examination of security camera footage showed the teacher slapping the child, a 3-year-old boy, in the face.

The management company for Yokohama Buddy Sports Kindergarten operates five schools in the city. The schools are not approved by the government.

Through observation of more footage, the company confirmed that the teacher assaulted a total of nine pupils.

“To the children who were victimized and their parents, I am very sorry,” said the president of the company. “It is inexcusable.”

The company has established a third-party committee to work toward preventing a recurrence. As well, the company is in contact with the police.