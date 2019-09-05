Yamanote Line cleaner accused of swiping lost bag containing ¥2.8 million



TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male cleaner for the JR Yamanote Line over the alleged theft of a lost bag containing nearly 3 million yen, reports Nikkan Sports (Sept. 4).

At around 12:55 a.m. on July 11, Hajime Ogura, 61, allegedly did not report the bag after finding it atop a seat inside a carriage of a train taken out of service at a yard in Toshima Ward.

The bag, belonging to a male company employee in his 30s, contained about 2.8 million yen, the Ikebukuro Police Station said.

Ogura, who has been accused of misappropriating a lost item, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to cover living expenses and repay debt,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The owner of the bag told police that the money in the bag was for paying the salaries the part-time workers at this office.

Ogura surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage, police said.