Woman worked as prostitute to pay debt; yakuza arrested

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two persons, including a member of a criminal syndicate, for allegedly threatening a woman who turned to prostitution to pay a debt owed to them, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 13).

For a one-year period starting around June, 2016, the woman, 36, paid 8.6 million yen to Masatoshi Okamoto, a 38-year-old company employee living in Saitama Prefecture, and a member of the Yamaguchi-gumi after they threatened her.

“You owe a total of 13.5 million yen,” one of the suspects told her.

Okamoto denies the allegations. “I just got my money back,” he said. Meanwhile, the Yamaguchi-gumi member has declined to comment, the Kuramae Police Station said.

According to police, the woman served as a prostitute, soliciiting customers through a matchmaking application. The suspects are believed to have threatened her into paying the money the back.