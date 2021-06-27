Video shows nude Indonesian farmer going on rampage in Ibaraki

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police arrested a male Indonesian farmer for damaging a patrol car after video showed him beating a driver in the town of Oarai on Saturday, reports TBS News (June 27).

At just past 7:00 a.m., police received a tip about a “foreigner assaulting” the driver of a passenger vehicle near an intersection.

In footage posted on social media, the suspect, who is unclothed, grabs the window of the vehicle and pulls the door open. He then begins to repeatedly pummel the driver with both fists.

A patrol car then arrived at the scene.

In other footage, the same suspect, still fully nude, climbs atop the patrol and repeatedly jumps on the hood.

Police later arrested Denny Pieterson Makagansa, a 39-year-old agricultural assistant living in Hokota City, on suspicion of causing property damage. He admits to the allegations, police said.

Police are continuing the investigation, including into the assault of the driver.