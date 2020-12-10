Track star Sota Kawatsura accused of raping woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested track and field star Sota Kawatsura over the alleged rape of woman in Ota Ward earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 10).

Early on April 22, Kawatsura, 31, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 20s, inside her residence.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse on Wednesday, Kawatsura denied the allegations. “[The act] was not forced,” the suspect was quoted by the Kamata Police Station.

Kawatsura met the woman while traveling in March. The night before the incident, he was drinking at the residence with two other acquaintances.

The incident took place after the other two acquaintances departed the residence, police said. The victim lodged a complaint with police in October.

In 2011, Kawatsura took the gold in the 4 x 100-meter relay at the Asian Championships in Kobe City, Hyogo Prefecture. He was also a member of the Japan national team that same year.