 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Pair rob Mizuho pachinko parlor

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 19, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for two men who robbed a pachinko parlor in the town of Mizuho on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Mar. 18).

At just past 11:00 p.m., the two perpetrators allegedly broke into a shop attached to the parlor that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes and thrust a knife in front of male and female employees.

“Hand over the money or we’ll kill you,” one of them reportedly threatened. The pair then fled the scene with 7.73 million yen in cash from a safe.

Two men robbed a pachinko parlor in the town of Mizuho on Tuesday (Twitter)

The employees were not hurt in the incident, police said.

Both perpetrators are believed to be in their 20s. One was attired in a dark blue jacket and black hat, police said.

The incident took place just after the employees closed the shop. Police are now examining security camera footage to identify the perpetrators.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »