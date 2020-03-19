Tokyo: Pair rob Mizuho pachinko parlor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for two men who robbed a pachinko parlor in the town of Mizuho on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Mar. 18).

At just past 11:00 p.m., the two perpetrators allegedly broke into a shop attached to the parlor that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes and thrust a knife in front of male and female employees.

“Hand over the money or we’ll kill you,” one of them reportedly threatened. The pair then fled the scene with 7.73 million yen in cash from a safe.

The employees were not hurt in the incident, police said.

Both perpetrators are believed to be in their 20s. One was attired in a dark blue jacket and black hat, police said.

The incident took place just after the employees closed the shop. Police are now examining security camera footage to identify the perpetrators.