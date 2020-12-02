Tokyo cops bust illegal Kabukicho casino run by yakuza

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a casino operating illegally in the Kabukicho red-light district, reports TBS News (Dec. 1).

According to police, the casino, which provided baccarat action, was managed by Masayuki Miwa, a 39-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi criminal syndicate.

Police raided the casino in October and seized at least one baccarat table.

Officers also arrested two other employees. All three suspects deny the allegations. “I did not participate at all,” Miwa was quoted.

Between March and October, the casino collected around 50 million yen in revenue, police said.

The casino operated on a members-only policy. It stayed open even during the state of emergency that was in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.