Tokyo: Chiropractor accused of molesting woman during treatment

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 11, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the director of a chiropractic clinic in Shibuya Ward over the alleged molestation of a female patient last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 10).

In August, Shuichi Hirata, the 52-year-old director of Hirata Chiropractic, located in the Hatagaya area, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, aged in her 30s, during a 40-minute treatment.

“There is no question that I touched her chest, but it was part of the treatment,” the suspect was quoted by police. “It is regrettable that there was a misunderstanding.”

Shuichi Hirata
Shuichi Hirata (Twitter)

Last year, police received complaints from two other women about similar crimes carried out by the suspect.

