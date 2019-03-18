Tokyo: Boot thief tripped up at chicken meat factory

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 53-year-old man who is suspected of repeatedly stealing work boots from a factory in Adachi Ward, reports TBS News (Mar. 16).

At around 4:30 a.m., Hiroyuki Kamio, a company employee, allegedly trespassed into the chicken meat factory and stole two white boots from a warehouse.

“I like men’s work boots,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Since December, 12 other boots have gone missing from the factory. Officers on patrol began questioning the suspect after he fled the scene on a bicycle.

Security camera footage shows a person believed to be Kamio, wearing a blue jacket, hat and gloves, taking the boots from the factory.

Police are investigating whether Kamio was also behind those thefts.