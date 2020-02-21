Tokyo: Bank employee opened account for person met on underground site

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a female bank employee for allegedly establishing an account for a person she met online, reports TBS News (Feb. 20).

Last July, Haruka Tanaka, a 23-year-old employee at a shinkin Haruka Tanaka (Twitter)[/caption]

Police became aware of the account last November during an investigation into a case referred to as tokushu sagi, or special fraud, whereby victims are targeted over the telephone.

Tanaka provided the account and card to a person she became acquainted with on an underground site accessible through a smartphone app.

The suspect was to be paid by the person. However, they failed to do so after she passed on the account and card.