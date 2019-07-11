 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Supreme Court official accused of illicit photography in Kinshicho

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 11, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male administrative official for the Supreme Court over alleged illicit filming of a woman in Sumida Ward earlier this month, reports Jiji Press (July 10).

At around 6:00 p.m. on July 4, the official, aged in his 40s, allegedly used a digital camera to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage up the skirt of a young woman riding an escalator at JR Kinshicho Station.

The official, who was accused of violating a metropolitan public nuisance ordinance, initially denied the allegations, telling the Honjo Police Station that he “needed a little time.” However, he later admitted to the charges.

at JR Kinshicho Station
A Supreme Court official allegedly took illicit footage of a woman at JR Kinshicho Station on July 4 (Twitter)

After the arrest of the official, he was released. However, the investigation is ongoing, police said.

“After confirming the facts [in the case], we will deal with it strictly,” a representative of the Supreme Court was quoted.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »