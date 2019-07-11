Supreme Court official accused of illicit photography in Kinshicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male administrative official for the Supreme Court over alleged illicit filming of a woman in Sumida Ward earlier this month, reports Jiji Press (July 10).

At around 6:00 p.m. on July 4, the official, aged in his 40s, allegedly used a digital camera to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage up the skirt of a young woman riding an escalator at JR Kinshicho Station.

The official, who was accused of violating a metropolitan public nuisance ordinance, initially denied the allegations, telling the Honjo Police Station that he “needed a little time.” However, he later admitted to the charges.

After the arrest of the official, he was released. However, the investigation is ongoing, police said.

“After confirming the facts [in the case], we will deal with it strictly,” a representative of the Supreme Court was quoted.