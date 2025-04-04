Shiga cops: Corpse found wrapped in futon in forest

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a forest in Maibara City earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 4).

At around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a city employee who was monitoring illegal dumping called police from the wooded area. “There appears to be a body covered with a futon,” the caller said.

According to the police, the body was found face-down and covered with a futon. The woman is believed to have been aged in her 50s to 70s. She stood approximately 150 centimeters tall.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be asphyxiation due to compression of the neck, police said.

Based on the condition of the body, she was murdered by someone around late March.

Police have set up an investigation headquarters to investigate the case, which is being treated as a murder and abandoning a corpse.