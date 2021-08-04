School staff member accused of sexually assaulting woman in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male temporary staff member at a high school over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Yokohama City earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 4).

At around 11:50 p.m. on April 1, Masahiro Kawakami, 32, came up from behind the woman, 26, as she commuted home in Hodogaya Ward. He then allegedly grabbed her chest.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault on Monday, Kawakami admitted to the allegations. “I wanted to tough the woman’s body,” the suspect told the Hodogaya Police Station.

Kawakami lives in Hodogaya. He surfaced as a person of interest after police examined security camera footage.

Police are now investigating whether Kawakami was behind several other similar incidents that have taken place in the same area.