Saitama: Upper half of newborn’s corpse found in toilet

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a newborn’s corpse inside the toilet of a pharmacy in Fujimino City on Saturday, reports TBS News (Nov. 3).

At around 8:30 p.m., a maintenance worker discovered the body, whose lower half was missing, inside the toilet after it was reported to have become blocked.

According to police, the umbilical cord was attached to the newborn. However, the lower half of the body has not been located.

At around 1:00 p.m., a woman, believed to be in her 20s or 30s reported to a staff member at the pharmacy that the “toilet is blocked.” She then exited the store.

Police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse.