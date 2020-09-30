 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Man, 35, stabs woman after ‘relationship trouble’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 30, 2020

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police arrested a 35-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of a woman in Koshigaya City on Wednesday, reports NHK (Sept. 30).

At just past 9:00 a.m., Yoshihito Mizumoto, a company employee, allegedly used a knife to stab the woman, 23, near the neck area on a road in the Shinkoshigaya area.

The woman was transported to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, police said.

A man stabbed a woman in Koshigaya City on Wednesday (NHK)

Officers arriving at the scene arrested Mizumoto on suspicion of attempted murder. Police also found a bloodstained knife that is believed to have been used in the crime, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sept. 30).

During questioning, Mizumoto, a resident of Kisarazu City, Chiba Prefecture, said that the victim is his girlfriend. “There was trouble in our relationship,” the suspect was quoted.

