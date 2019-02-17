 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Land ministry staffer nabbed over illicit filming of school girl

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 17, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism over the alleged illicit filming of a high school girl inside a train last week, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 16).

At around 10:05 p.m., Masahiro Sakata, 43, allegedly used his smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of the girl while was seated inside a carriage of the Tobu Isesaki Line.

Sakata, who has been accused of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations. “I got turned on seeing a woman’s legs with a miniskirt,” the suspect was quoted.

Tobu Isesaki Line
A land ministry staffer allegedly took illicit films of a school girl inside a carriage of the Tobu Isesaki Line on Friday (Twitter)

As the incident unfolded, another male passenger, 40, apprehended Sakata. An inspection of the suspect’s smartphone revealed tosatsu footage, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Politics

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »