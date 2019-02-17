Saitama: Land ministry staffer nabbed over illicit filming of school girl

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism over the alleged illicit filming of a high school girl inside a train last week, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 16).

At around 10:05 p.m., Masahiro Sakata, 43, allegedly used his smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of the girl while was seated inside a carriage of the Tobu Isesaki Line.

Sakata, who has been accused of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations. “I got turned on seeing a woman’s legs with a miniskirt,” the suspect was quoted.

As the incident unfolded, another male passenger, 40, apprehended Sakata. An inspection of the suspect’s smartphone revealed tosatsu footage, police said.