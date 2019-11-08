Record 400 kg of cocaine seized at Port of Kobe

HYOGO (TR) – A record 400 kilograms of cocaine was seized from a freight container that arrived via ship in Kobe City last month, authorities said on Thursday, reports NHK (Nov. 7).

According to police and customs officials, the container was aboard a ship that arrived from overseas to the Port of Kobe. The 400 kilograms has an estimated street value of 8 billion yen.

The seizure is the largest on record. The previous record was the 177 kilograms found aboard a freighter from South America that arrived in Toyohashi City.

Investigators believe that a smuggling ring is using containers to move contraband into the country.

“Cocaine is regularly used by foreigners, but in recent years it has become widespread in Japan,” an investigative source was quoted by Kyodo News.