Real estate exec not prosecuted over alleged molestation of drunk woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a real estate executive over the alleged molestation of an intoxicated woman earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 28).

Early on November 6, Kota Ikeda, the 45-year-old president of a real estate company, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a residence in Shinjuku Ward.

Ikeda, who was accused of quasi-indecent assault upon his arrest, denied the allegations. “[The acts] were consensual,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Ikeda. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The night before the incident, Ikeda met the victim at a gokon matchmaking party. Afterward, the woman instructed a taxi driver to take her home. However, the suspect directed the driver to the residence in Shinjuku.

After the incident, the woman consulted with police.

Ikeda regularly appears as a commentator on television programs.