 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Real estate exec not prosecuted over alleged molestation of drunk woman

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 28, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a real estate executive over the alleged molestation of an intoxicated woman earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 28).

Early on November 6, Kota Ikeda, the 45-year-old president of a real estate company, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a residence in Shinjuku Ward.

Ikeda, who was accused of quasi-indecent assault upon his arrest, denied the allegations. “[The acts] were consensual,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station.

Kota Ikeda (Twitter)

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Ikeda. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The night before the incident, Ikeda met the victim at a gokon matchmaking party. Afterward, the woman instructed a taxi driver to take her home. However, the suspect directed the driver to the residence in Shinjuku.

After the incident, the woman consulted with police.

Ikeda regularly appears as a commentator on television programs.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »