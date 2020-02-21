Osaka: Twin brothers accused of separately raping 8-year-old girl

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested twin brothers over separate sexual assaults of the 8-year—old daughter of the then girlfriend of one of the suspects, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 20).

Last July, Yuki Mukai, a 25-year-old employee in the construction industry, is alleged to have raped the girl, a second-year elementary school student, at the residence of his then girlfriend at an undisclosed location in Osaka Prefecture.

During the incident, the suspect covered the girl’s eyes with a towel, police said.

Three months before, his brother, Ryota, is alleged to have raped the girl inside the house of a relative in the same Prefecture and again at a bicycle parking area.

In those cases, Ryota stripped the girl of her pants, police said.

Both suspects live in Izumi City, Osaka. Ryota also works in the construction industry. On Thursday, police accused them of coerced intercourse.

Yuki admits to the allegations. Meanwhile, Ryota told police that he was “under the influence of alcohol” and does “not clearly recall” the incidents. However, he added, “But maybe [I did it].”

According to police, the girl was acquainted with both suspects. Neither suspect was aware that the other had carried out his own sexual assault against the girl prior to the start of the investigation.

The matter emerged when the girl told her mother about the incidents last November.