Osaka sex parlor accused of operating illegally during pandemic

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted a commercial sex business in Hirakata City that was allegedly operating illegally during the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (June 4).

On the night of May 20, Yasufumi Kumai, the 63-year-old manager of fuzoku parlor Hoshi no Ojisama (The Little Prince), and three other persons, allegedly provided a male customer, aged in his 30s, with sexual services in violation of the law.

Hoshi no Ojisama is located inside a multi-tenant building near JR Hirakata Station. According to police, the violation centered on the location of the business, located within 200 meters of a hospital, and the service rendered.

Upon his arrest, Kumai denied the allegations. “I am not the manager,” the suspect was quoted. The other three suspects admitted to the allegations.

State of emergency

April 7, the government of Japan declared a state of emergency in Osaka Prefecture due to the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

The Osaka Prefectural Government requested that fuzoku businesses shut from April 14. The following day, Hoshi no Ojisama closed its doors.

The government requested that such shops refrain from reopening until June 1 as a preventative measure in halting the spread of the virus. However, Hoshi no Ojisama was believed to have resumed its operations on May 16.

Upon reopening, the web site of the parlor proclaimed that all employees had “tested negative” for the coronavirus to recruit customers.

On June 3, officers raided the premises of Hoshi no Ojisama. During the search, officers wore protective gear, including face shields, over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.