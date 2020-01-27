Okinawa: Man, 49, fatally stabs mother before attempted suicide

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police earlier this month arrested a 49-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother at their residence. He then attempted to take his own life, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 16).

At around 8:00 p.m. on January 15, Yasuyuki Matayoshi allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab his mother, 79-year-old Reiko, in the chest at the residence, located in the Minamiuehara area.

Reiko was transported to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest. She was later confirmed dead, police said.

Upon apprehending Matayoshi, he would found to have what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds to the chest. Officers later accused him of attempted murder. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.