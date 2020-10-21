Okayama: Newborn girl found in canal later dies

OKAYAMA (TR) – Okayama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a newborn girl found in a drainage canal in Okayama City on Tuesday later died, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Oct. 21).

At around 9:20 p.m., a 27-year-old female pedestrian discovered the girl floating face-down in the canal in the Okudahonmachi area of Kita Ward. An acquaintance of hers then alerted police.

According to the Okayama-Minami Police Station, the girl was confirmed dead at a hospital about three hours later.

The location of the discovery is about 2 kilometers from JR Okayama Station. The infant measured about 50 centimeters in length. She was unclothed, police said.

Police plan to use the results on an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identify the body. The case is being treated as murder.