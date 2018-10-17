Nomura Asset Management employee accused of drugging, sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee of Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. over the alleged drugging and sexual assault of a teenage girl he met online, reports TBS News (Oct. 17).

In August, Chen Zheng, a 32-year-old Chinese national, compelled the girl, 17, to drink a beverage laced with a sleeping powder on a street in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward. When she became sleepy, he escorted her to his vehicle where he touched her lower body in committing acts deemed obscene.

Chen, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I do not clearly recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the girl is a second-year high school student living in Saitama Prefecture. The suspect became acquainted with her via Twitter. After the incident, the girl felt unwell and consulted with police.

During the subsequent investigation, police found evidence linking Chen to several other similar incidents involving other underage girls.