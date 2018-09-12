Nihon University exchange student accused of molesting woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male foreign exchange student at Nihon University over the alleged molestation of a woman in Setagaya Ward last month, reports TBS News (Sept. 12).

In the early morning hours of August 23, the student, a 24-year-old Chinese national, followed the woman, aged in her 20s, as she entered her apartment building. After forcibly kissing her, he pinned her arms back and fondled her chest.

“Since she resembled a woman who turned me down before, I thought I would kiss her,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

The student surfaced as a person of interest for police after he was seen following the victim for several hundred meters in security camera footage.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect was behind similar incidents that also took place last month.