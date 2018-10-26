NHK news producer accused of illicit filming at railway station

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a producer at public broadcaster NHK over illicit filming of a woman at a railway station, reports TBS News (Oct. 26).

At around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Satoshi Shigefuji, the 42-year-old chief producer for “Ohayo Nippon,” allegedly used a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur footage, up the skirt of a woman, aged in her 20s, on an escalator for the Keio Inokashira Line at Shimokitazawa Station.

Shigefuji, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations. “I had been drinking,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The suspect was apprehended after a male university student saw him point the lens of the smartphone under the skirt of the woman.

Shigefuji joined NHK in 2000. This past June, he became chief producer of “Ohayo Nippon,” a morning program that includes news and weather.

“The arrest of an employee is regrettable. After confirming the facts of the case, we will deal with the matter harshly,” a representative of NHK was quoted.