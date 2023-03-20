Model Jessica Michibata accused of possessing Ecstasy

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested popular model Jessica Michibata over the alleged possession of a controlled substance in Minato Ward, reports NHK (March 20).

At an unspecified time on Monday, police entered a hotel room in the Roppongi entertainment district and allegedly found Michibata, 38, and a male foreign acquaintance to be in possession of an unspecified amount of MDMA, or Ecstasy.

“I have no knowledge [of the matter],” Michibata was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

The contraband was discovered in a package by Japan Customs. After the package was forwarded onward to the hotel, which was its intended address, officers entered the room and arrested the pair on the spot.

According to the web site for Michibata’s agency, she is based in the United States. She has appeared as a fashion model in advertisements for cosmetics and drinking water.