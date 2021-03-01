Miyagi: Man, 37, accused in ’13 murder of woman in Sendai

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old man over the alleged murder and robbery of a woman in Sendai City eight years ago, reports Jiji Press (Feb. 25).

On October 6, 2013, Yutaro Sugano, of no known occupation, allegedly trespassed into the residence of Yuko Suzuki, 43, in Taihaku Ward.

He then strangled Suzuki and stole 83 items, including a necklace, a wristwatch and ring, valued at 530,000 yen.

Police did not reveal whether Sugano, a resident of Izumi Ward, admits to the allegations. He is currently incarcerated for burglaries of jewelers in Shiogama and Osaki cities last year.

Since there were no signs that the residence had been ransacked, police suspect that Sugano was an acquaintance of Suzuki.

“I don’t know if I should get angry or cry”

Suzuki was a staff member for the Miyagi Arts Association.

“I don’t know if I should get angry or cry,” said Sadahiko Hyasaka, the former director of the association. “In any case, I’m glad he was found.”

Between 2014 and 2018, police distributed leaflets with information on the case on the anniversary of the incident in hopes of receiving a tip that would lead to the apprehension of the perpetrator.

“After spending a long 7 years and 4 months, we can finally report the arrest to the bereaved family and related parties,” said detective Hiroyuki Endo.

The family expressed relief upon learning of the arrest of Sugano. “But my daughter won’t be coming back,” the family said. “We want the criminal to atone for his sins.”