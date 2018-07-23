Man’s corpse found encased in concrete after wife submitted divorce papers

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman after the body of her missing husband was found entombed in concrete at their residence, a development that follows her arrest for submitting false divorce paperwork, reports Fuji News Network (July 22).

On July 20, police found a corpse encased in a concrete mass at the residence of Miho Ujiie in Kasumigaura City. On Sunday, police revealed that the results of a DNA analysis confirmed that the body is that of her husband, 33-year-old Noboru.

According to the Tsuchiura Police Station, Noburo had been dead for several months. As well, the body did not appear to have suffered any external trauma.

On March 9, Ujiie lodged a missing persons report on her husband with the same police station. He last appeared at work in the middle of February, police said.

Daughter and two sons

Ujiie submitted divorce paperwork to the Kasumigaura City office on July 18. With her husband still missing, police arrested her on suspicion of forgery of a document. Police then discovered the body of her husband in the residence, which the couple shares with their daughter, 12, and 4-year-old twin boys, was made as a part of the forgery investigation.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Noburo and the abandoning of his corpse.