Manager in Tokyo’s coronavirus prevention bureau accused of raping acquaintance

TOKYO (TR) – A manager in the bureau of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government working to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus has been accused of raping a female acquaintance, police have revealed, reports NHK (Jan. 15).

On Friday, police accused Hiromi Takahashi, the 55-year-old deputy manager of the Social Welfare and Public Health Bureau, of coerced intercourse. No further details were provided.

The bureau is taking various measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, including administrative coordination between the government and public health centers.

“It is truly regrettable that a staff member was arrested,” a representative of the government was quoted. “After fully cooperating with the police investigation and grasping the details, we will take strict measures.”