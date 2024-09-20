Man threatened ‘to shoot’ woman before alleged rape in Kawasaki

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly breaking into the residence of a woman in Kawasaki City and sexually assaulting her.

In July, Tsubasa Takahashi, of no known occupation, allegedly covered the eyes of the woman, aged in her 20s, just before she entered her apartment in Saiwai Ward, reports TBS News (Sep. 20).

He then demanded money and said, “I’ll shoot you.” After sexually assaulting her, he stole 10,000 yen in cash from her wallet.

Upon his arrest, Takahashi partially denied the allegations. “I didn’t try to cover her eyes with my hands, and I didn’t say ‘money’ or ‘I’d shoot you.’ Other than that, I’m sure I did it,” he said.

Before the incident, the woman did not know Takahashi, who lives in the same ward. Last month, he was arrested in connection with another theft case.

He surfaced as a person of interest in the sexual assault incident after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area of the apartment.

Similar incidents have been reported in Saiwai. Police are now investigating whether they are related.