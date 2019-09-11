 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man sought after 3 customers hurt during convenience store robbery

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 11, 2019

TOKYO (TR) –  Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man injured three persons during a robbery at a convenience store in Minato Ward on Tuesday, reports NHK (Sept. 10).

At around 8:00 a.m., the man wielded a knife inside an outlet of Lawson Store 100, located in the Shibaura area. When a male  clerk, 21, refused to hand over money, the man slashed one of his fingers with the weapon.

As he fled, the man sprayed what appeared to be pepper spray inside the store. Two female customers present at the time were later sent to a hospital with sore throats, police said.

About 90 minutes later, the same man is believed to have robbed about 500,000 yen from an outlet of Family Mart located about 500 meters away.

Standing around 170 centimeters tall, the perpetrator was attired in camouflage-pattern clothing, police said.

