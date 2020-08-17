Man in custody over attempted sexual assault of girl accused in second case

TOKYO (TR) – A man in custody over the alleged attempted sexual assault of a girl in Higashimurayama City has been accused over a second case, police said, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 17).

In the first case, Shogo Ikegawa, a 33-year-old part-time employee, followed the girl home at around 1:15 p.m. on June 10.

When she tried to open the front door, he grabbed her by the arm. “Be quiet,” he reportedly said. However, he fled the scene after realizing that her mother was at home.

“I was irritated and thought [the act] would clear things up,” the suspect was quoted by police upon his arrest last month on suspicion of indecent assault. He added, “I like the bodies of children.”

In the second case, Ikegawa broke into the residence of another girl in the same city after also following her home. While grabbing her around the neck, he is then alleged to have attempted to rape her.

However, he fled the scene after the girl let out a loud scream. Police connected him to the incident after an examination of security camera footage.

For the second incident, Ikegawa has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.