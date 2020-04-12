Man believed to be foreigner fatally stabbed in Edogawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for the perpetrator who fatally stabbed a man believed to be a foreigner in Edogawa Ward early Sunday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 12).

At around 1:40 a.m., police received a report about a “man stabbed” on a pedestrian crossing in the Nakakasai area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the man, aged in his 40s or 50s, unconscious and bleeding from his abdomen.

The man was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later, police said.

According to police, a witness saw the suspected perpetrator fleeing the scene.

In addition to seeking to identify the victim, police are seeking the whereabouts of the perpetrator on suspicion of attempted murder.