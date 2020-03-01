 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man arrested after corpse of associate found in Fukuyama residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 1, 2020

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old male employee in the construction industry in connection with the death of a male associate in Fukuyama City, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 1).

At 8:20 a.m. on February 27, Shinichi Wakashima, a 45-year-old corporate officer, was found collapsed inside a second-floor apartment inside a building located in the Michinoue Kannabecho area by a colleague.

Wakashima was later confirmed dead. The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death was suffocation as a result of strangulation.

The residence is part of a dormitory used by a subcontractor for Wakashima’s company. The occupant is Yoshihiro Kitamura, police said.

Shinichi Wakashima was found collapsed inside a residence in Fukuyama City on February 27 (Twitter)

On Sunday, police accused Kitamura of abandoning a corpse. “I don’t know, I don’t know,” the suspect was quoted by the Fukuyama-Kita Police Station in denying the allegations.

At the time of the discovery, Kitamura was present. The colleague entered the apartment after Wakashima failed to arrive at a meeting earlier that day.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder.

