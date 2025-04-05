Man accused of threatening Avex idol online

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly threatening a teenage female idol from entertainment agency Avex by sending her intimidating messages on social media.

Five times in March, Kotaro Oshida, of no known occupation, allegedly sent threatening messages to the Instagram account of the entertainer, reports TBS News (Apr. 2).

“Go die,” he wrote. He also said, “I’m really going to the event.” He added, “This isn’t just a threat.”

Upon his arrest on suspicion of making threats and obstruction of business, Oshida, who lives in Saitama Prefecture, admitted to the charges. He told the Shibuya Police Station, “I thought she was cute. I wanted her to understand how hurt I was.”

Oshida has been a fan of the idol for several years.

Following the delivery of the messages, the female entertainer canceled her appearances at events held in three locations, including Tokyo and Osaka.