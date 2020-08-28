Man accused of beating girlfriend to death with nunchucks

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Setagaya Ward two years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 28).

At around 4:00 p.m. on November 6, 2018, Yuta Yamamoto, of no known occupation, is alleged to have fatally beaten Hitomi Kamada, then 37, with nunchucks, a martial arts weapon, at his residence in the Funabashi area.

The results of an autopsy revealed that Kamada likely died due to suffocation caused by blood flowing from a wound in her head.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Yamamoto denied the allegations. “I didn’t commit murder,” the suspect was quoted by the Seijo Police Station.

“Drank alcohol and collapsed”

After the incident, Yamamoto left the residence. Upon his return, several hours later, he alerted police. “[Kamada] drank alcohol and collapsed,” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the residence found her collapsed face-up on a carpet with blood coming from her forehead. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two days before the incident, Kamada began staying at the residence. An examination of the interior resulted in the discovery of the nunchucks.

Kamada’s forehead had a 2-centimeter-long wound that matched the shape of the nunchakus. No fingerprints other than those of the suspect were found on the weapon, police said.